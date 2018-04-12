EDF Energy set to increase its electricity tariff by 1.4%

EDF Energy is to increase its standard variable electricity tariff by 1.4%, which equates to £16 per year, from June.

The price hike will affect around 1.3 million customers.

The French energy giant will also increase charges for using cash or cheque payment by £6 per fuel.

EDF said the electricity increase will take average bills to £1,158 a year and a dual fuel standard variable customer choosing to pay by cash or cheque will see a combined increase of £28 a year (+2.3%) to £1,248 a year.

EDF Energy's managing director of customer services, Beatrice Bigois, said: "We know that price rises are not welcome and we have worked to offset rising energy and policy charges by cutting our own costs."

It comes as British Gas announced a 5.5% increase for both gas and electricity customers earlier this week.