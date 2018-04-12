- ITV Report
International chemical weapons inspectors confirm Novichok used in Salisbury spy attack
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed the UK's findings that the novichok nerve agent was used in the attempted murder of Yulia and Sergei Skripal.
The international chemical weapons watchdog said an analysis of samples taken from Sergei Skripal, his daughter, Yulia, and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, confirmed the UK's assessment.
The Government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down showed they were affected by Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.
Here are the key findings:
- The executive summary released does not mention Novichok by name. It states "the OPCW team confirms the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury and severely injured three people."
- The chemical used was of "high purity" with an "almost complete absence" of any impurities.
The findings were welcomed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
He said: "This is based on testing in four independent, highly reputable laboratories around the world. All returned the same conclusive results.
"There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible - only Russia has the means, motive and record."
Yulia said on Wednesday that she now finds herself in a "totally different life" to the "ordinary" one she led before.
In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, the 33-year-old Russian national said she did not yet want assistance from the Russian Embassy.
She also appeared to distance herself from her cousin, Viktoria, who was denied a visa for the UK to visit her sick relatives.