International chemical weapons inspectors confirm Novichok used in Salisbury spy attack

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed the UK's findings that the novichok nerve agent was used in the attempted murder of Yulia and Sergei Skripal.

The international chemical weapons watchdog said an analysis of samples taken from Sergei Skripal, his daughter, Yulia, and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, confirmed the UK's assessment.

The Government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down showed they were affected by Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.

Here are the key findings: