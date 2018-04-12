Los Angeles prosecutors consider sexual assault charge against Kevin Spacey

A sexual assault charge against Kevin Spacey is being considered by prosecutors in Los Angeles.

The police investigation in California is the first known case outside of the United Kingdom.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said that the force's "special victims bureau began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr Kevin Spacey on December 11, 2017".

"The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult," she added.

Scotland Yard has been investigating allegations of sexual assault on three men in London, spanning from 2005 to 2008.