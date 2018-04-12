Theresa May summons Cabinet to plan Syria chemical weapons response while Jeremy Corbyn warns against adding to violence

Theresa May has called an emergency Cabinet meeting over Syria. Credit: PA

Theresa May's Cabinet is to plan the UK's response to an alleged chemical weapon attack by Syrian forces, amid signs she is preparing to join US-led air strikes against the regime of president Bashar Assad. Meanwhile French president Emmanuel Macron has claimed France has "proof that chemical weapons were used last week" in Syria. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a "political solution" to the war in Syria, rather than adding to the violence, saying: "More bombing, more killing, more war will not save life. And May is coming under pressure from some of her own MPs, as well as opposition politicians, to ensure a vote is held in Parliament before any military action is sanctioned. Ministers were summoned to number 10 after the prime minister said "all the indications" were that the Syrian regime was responsible for an alleged chemical attack on its own people last weekend.

Douma, the site of that attack, is now under Syrian regime control according to the Russian military. Downing Street would not be drawn on claims May was preparing to authorise UK forces to strike against Assad without first seeking vote in Parliament - a move Corbyn has condemned.

"Parliament must be consulted on this," he said. "Surely the lessons of Iraq, the lessons that came there from the Chilcott Report, are that there's got to be, there has to be a proper process of consultation. "We elect Parliament, we elect Members of Parliament. "They should have a voice in this. Cabinet on its own should not be making this decision," he added. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince said while the use of chemical weapons crossed a "clear red line", ministers should present their evidence of regime involvement to MPs.

French president Emmanuel Macron has told France's TF1 that France has proof chemical weapons were used, and the weapons were "used by Assad's regime". Macron added he was in daily contact with Trump about how to respond. The French leader, who had made the use of chemical weapons in Syria a "red line", said one of his aims in Syria was to "remove the regime's chemical attack capabilities". Donald Trump has added to the confusion of the situation with a new Tweet. The US president claimed an attack on Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all". In an earlier Tweet he told Russia to "get ready" for missiles that "will be coming", rhetoric Corbyn strongly condemned during a visit to Derby on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands have died and lost their lives in Syria. "Millions have been forced into refuge. Many are living in terrible poverty and desperation. There has to be a political solution. "Russia, America, the European Union, all the neighbouring countries, Iran, Saudia Arabia have got to be involved in ensuring there is a real ceasefire and a political process that does give hope to the people of Syria in the future. "More bombing, more killing, more war will not save life. It will just take more lives and spawn the war elsewhere."

