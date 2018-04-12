- ITV Report
OAP Bootcamp - Tonight
As Britain’s population is getting older and our golden years are getting longer, Tonight looks at how we can improve our health and well-being in later life.
In the 1960’s only one in ten Brits were aged over 65 but by 2050, over half a million Brits will be over 100 - compared to just 15,000 today.
A huge part of the NHS’s budget already goes on caring for the elderly our ageing population will continue to put a large burden on our already stretched National health system.
- Research suggests loneliness and lack of exercise is one of the big causes of poor health in pensioners.
Tonight takes five willing senior citizens on a special OAP Bootcamp to help investigate the benefits of keeping active into old age and investigates if we can potentially decrease reliance on NHS services by looking after our mental and physical health.
Between them our 'Bootcampers' suffer from a number of the ailments which can be common in later life including diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis.
Before Bootcamp commences our volunteers are given a health MOT by Dr James Brown at Aston University’s Centre for Healthy Ageing.
First up, our Bootcampers hit to the gym with two time bodybuilding champion and Britain’s oldest personal trainer 74 year old Eddy Diget. Eddy teaches them it’s never too late to get active in the gym.
During Bootcamp our OAPs take a trip to the Birmingham Royal Ballet where they are given a surprise ballet dancing lesson.
As we reach old age it is easy to lose interest in cooking, especially for elderly people who live on their own. Our Bootcampers take part in a cookery class aimed at showing them how cooking a nutritious protein rich meal doesn’t have to be hard work.
And after all it’s often said that laughter keeps us young. The Bootcampers finish their week with a laughter yoga session. Dubious at first they are soon won over!
So what did the Bootcampers think?
The Tonight OAP Bootcamp only lasted one week but the evidence shows that our team of older people are capable of making some real changes to their health and well-being.
