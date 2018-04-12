Police officer who dragged passenger from United Airlines plane sues

A police officer who was sacked after dragging a passenger off a flight last year has filed a lawsuit against the airline and the city that fired him.

James Long has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, Chicago's Department of Aviation and its commissioner, Ginger Evans, claiming he was not properly trained on how to use force.

Long was one of several Chicago aviation police officers involved in dragging passenger Dr David Dao from his seat, in an incident that caused international outrage.

Video filmed by other passengers showed Dr Dao being dragged from his seat by several police officers in order to make room for United Airlines staff on the flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky.

During the incident Dr Dao suffered concussion, a broken nose and lost two front teeth, in what became a public relations disaster for the airline.

The 69-year-old Vietnamese doctor settled for an undisclosed sum with the airline, which apologised for his treatment.