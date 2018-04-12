- ITV Report
Syrian refugee appeals to Theresa May to do 'anything' to stop the killing of civilians
A Syrian refugee has appealed to Theresa May to take decisive action against President Bashar al-Assad to stop the killing of civilians in his homeland.
Sameer Hamadmad, who now lives in Manchester, said that the Syrian people have nothing more to lose and begged the Prime Minister in response to a "highly likely" chemical weapon attack by Assad's forces.
After a meeting on Thursday, the Cabinet agreed to take action with allies against the Assad regime but no further information on timing has been announced.
Mr Hamadmad said that Assad could have been stopped several years ago if Britain, the US and other allies intervened and expressed concern that no action will be taken.
"I know that my words won't affect her decision, but please, Theresa May try your best to stop the killing," he said.
"We are done with killing, I am talking about civilian killing, kids killing, woman killing, destroying hospitals and schools."
He urged her to do "anything" to deter Assad and his allies.
Mr Hamadmad and his family fled Syria when it was under the government of Hafez al-Assad, father of current President Bashar al-Assad.
He returned to his homeland in 2012 after 30 years and remains in contact with friends and family in his home country.
He said that people in Syria have lost everything and they no longer have anything left to lose if Britain and its allies take military action against Assad.
"For people in Syria, what matters is that they don't have anything to lose," Mr Hamadmad said.
"They have already lost their lives, their families, their homes, they were displaced. Many of their relatives are already under torture, they don't know where they are in prisons. So what is there left to lose?"
A Cabinet statement said ministers would continue to work with France and the US to "coordinate an international response".
The aim of action is to "alleviate humanitarian distress and to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime", it said.