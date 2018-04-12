Syrian refugee appeals to Theresa May to do 'anything' to stop the killing of civilians

A Syrian refugee has appealed to Theresa May to take decisive action against President Bashar al-Assad to stop the killing of civilians in his homeland.

Sameer Hamadmad, who now lives in Manchester, said that the Syrian people have nothing more to lose and begged the Prime Minister in response to a "highly likely" chemical weapon attack by Assad's forces.

After a meeting on Thursday, the Cabinet agreed to take action with allies against the Assad regime but no further information on timing has been announced.

Mr Hamadmad said that Assad could have been stopped several years ago if Britain, the US and other allies intervened and expressed concern that no action will be taken.

"I know that my words won't affect her decision, but please, Theresa May try your best to stop the killing," he said.

"We are done with killing, I am talking about civilian killing, kids killing, woman killing, destroying hospitals and schools."

He urged her to do "anything" to deter Assad and his allies.