Tyson Fury 'terminates' ITV News interview when quizzed about ban and 'homophobic and sexist views'

Boxer Tyson Fury walked out of an ITV News interview when he was quizzed about his views and his two-year suspension from the sport.

The former world heavyweight champion repeatedly answered "no comment" before telling ITV News reporter Nick Wallis the interview was "terminated".

Fury, who is to make a come-back this year after a two-year ban, was asked whether he would have to win over a number of people after making apparently sexist, homophobic and antisemitic comments in an hour-long video in 2016.

He replied: "No comment," adding: "I'm a boxer, I'm not interested in politics or anything else."

He then walked out when quizzed about his ban from UK Anti-Doping after he was charged with testing positive for prohibited substance nandrolone.

Fury will return to the ring for the first time in nearly three years on June 9 but his opponent is yet to be revealed.