Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘I’m good’ but ‘not great yet’ following heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has updated fans on his health following heart surgery, saying he is "good" but "not great yet".

The 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for the support.

Seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory, he said: "I really appreciate that very much and you're very kind. I just want you to know that I'm feeling much better."

He added: "I can't say, even with my positive attitude, that I'm great because I'm not great yet, great is a totally different level, but I'm good."

He'd been admitted to hospital for open heart surgery, a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect.