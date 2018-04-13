Huge clampdown on holiday sickness fraudsters to reign in 'claims epidemic'

Rules to crackdown on holiday sickness fraudsters will be introduced before the summer holidays, ministers have revealed.

Legal fees for package holiday illness cases are to be capped to deter bogus claims.

This change closes a loophole that has fuelled what the travel industry are calling a 'claims epidemic'.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said that claims have risen by 500% in recent years, despite travel industry data suggesting a decline in reports of illness at holiday resorts.

Should the increase in claims continue to climb, travel experts believe that British tourists could face increases in holiday prices.

Many travel companies settle sickness claims out of court rather than challenge them in an attempt to limit these costs.