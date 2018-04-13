'You didn't know that I jumped off the train?' - Holocaust survivors in emotional reunion after 76 years

Alice Gerstel bid an emotional farewell to her close friend "Little" Simon Gronowski in October 1941.

Gerstel and her family had hidden in the Gronowskis' home in Brussels for nearly two weeks during the Second World War.

Then her father sent word from France that he had reached a deal with a smuggler who would get her, her siblings and their mother safely out of Nazi-occupied Belgium.

However, the Gronowskis decided to stay and hid for another 18 months until the Nazis captured them and sent them on a death train to Auschwitz.