How ex-FBI director James Comey's scathing memoir led to a spiteful war of words between him and President Trump

Ex-FBI director James Comey's memoir has shaken the White House with some of the most devastating claims against President Trump yet littering its pages.

Eleven months after the controversial dismissal from his position, Comey's scathing retort paints President Trump as a liar and a mobster-like figure.

What are the most explosive claims in James Comey's memoir?

In James Comey's vengeful book, A Higher Loyalty, Trump is compared to a mafia don, relishing in an "ego driven" leadership based on "personal loyalty".

The former FBI chief states the president sought to blur the lines between law and politics by turning the heat up on his investigation into Russian election interference.

Comey states that Trump repeatedly asked him to investigate allegations involving the president and Russian prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.

This was something Trump strongly denied, with Comey believing that the president wanted it investigated to reassure first lady Melania.