Jaguar Land Rover to cut production and 1,000 jobs at Solihull plant. Credit: PA

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will cut production and not renew the contracts of around 1,000 temporary workers at its Solihull plant, ITV News understands. The UK's biggest carmaker confirmed it is making adjustments due to "continuing headwinds impacting the car industry". It will announce its plans for 2018/19 to its workforce on Monday.

New car sales fell by 5.7% in the UK last year amid falling business and consumer confidence. JLR said in a statement: "In light of the continuing headwinds impacting the car industry, we are making some adjustments to our production schedules and the level of agency staff." It commented that although many jobs are being cut, "large numbers of highly skilled engineers, graduates and apprentices" are being hired.

