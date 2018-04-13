Jeremy Corbyn accuses Theresa May of 'waiting for instructions from Donald Trump' on Syria response

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Government of 'waiting for instructions' from US president Donald Trump on what to do over Syria.

Corbyn also called for an independent UN-led inquiry into the devastating air strike in Douma last Saturday that killed a reported 75 civilians and injured 500 more, presumed to have been carried out by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Shadow foreign secretary Diane Abbott also warned military action could end up with the RAF inadvertently "serving as the air arm" of Jihadi extremist rebels.

The comments come after Theresa May won the backing of her Cabinet for military action against Syrian forces.

After a two-hour emergency meeting on Thursday, Cabinet ministers "agreed on the need to take action" in response to a "highly likely" chemical weapon attack by Syrian forces.

The meeting at Number 10 was held to determine whether Britain would join US-led air strikes against the regime of president Bashar Assad.

Downing Street said there had been ministerial agreement that such actions should not go "unchallenged".