The longboarding crew encouraging more young women from ethnic minorities to get involved in sport

These young girls are members of the UK's first longboarding crew made up of women from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Boarders Without Borders was set up in Birmingham to encourage girls aged 15 to 25 from BAME backgrounds to get involved in the sport.

The idea was to use sport as a tool for social change, build the confidence of those taking part and offer something new to the community.

Kiran Kaur, co-founder of Girl Dreamer, the group behind the idea, said: “Some people expect girls who wear a particular cultural or religious dress to maybe change that to fit the sport and that’s another reason we chose longboarding is you don’t have to look different, you don’t have to be different, you can come as you are, be who you are and still access the thing you want to do."

Danni Ebanks-Ingram, one of the girls taking part, said it has been an "empowering" experience.

Another, 17-year-old Iqra Malik, told ITV News she had got a lot of funny looks from people in her community when she first started boarding.

"After the boarding sessions I gained confidence to do anything I want," she said. "It gave me confidence to do any other sport that I wanted to do or anything in general."

Longboards are longer and wider than skateboards with bigger wheels, come in different shapes and are not as easy to do tricks on as skateboards.

According to Sport England, ethnic minority participation in sport is well below the national average.