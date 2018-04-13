NHS hospitals have 82 'ghost wards' across the UK with 1,400 empty beds

There are more than 1,400 empty hospital beds across 82 closed NHS wards in the UK, statistics have revealed.

The details were obtained by shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, through a Freedom of Information request, who said beds being left empty is a "scandal" at a "time of crisis for the NHS".

Mr Ashworth warned beds were being "locked away" in so-called "ghost wards" after figures showed 82 - the equivalent of two entire hospitals - had been shut.

He told The Guardian: "Given Tory ministers have allowed 14,500 beds to be cut from the NHS in the past eight years, to now learn that wards and beds have been left empty and unused is a scandal."

The figures are based on the most recent statistics, dating back to last September.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "It is misleading to say hospital beds are being mothballed - trusts control the number of beds to meet demand and that's why they were able to open 3,000 more at peak periods this winter."