- ITV Report
-
Prince Philip released from hospital after hip replacement operation
The Duke of Edinburgh has been released from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.
He waved to onlookers as he was driven away in a Range Rover.
Buckingham Palace said he will continue his recovery at Windsor.
"His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."
The 96-year-old had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on 4 April in a planned procedure after suffering with a hip problem for about a month.
Princess Anne had given a positive health update after visiting her father on Thursday.
When asked how the duke was doing, she replied, “He’s on good form.”
He has been absent from a number of events in recent weeks including Sunday's Easter service at Windsor Castle, which was attended by the Queen.