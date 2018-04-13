Prince Philip released from hospital after hip replacement operation

The Duke of Edinburgh has been released from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.

He waved to onlookers as he was driven away in a Range Rover.

Buckingham Palace said he will continue his recovery at Windsor.

"His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

The 96-year-old had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on 4 April in a planned procedure after suffering with a hip problem for about a month.