Sir Cliff Richard says he felt like he 'was going to have a heart attack' following BBC coverage of raid
Sir Cliff Richard has told a High Court judge he thought he might "have a heart attack or stroke," following the BBC's coverage of a raid on his home.
The 77-year-old singer has taken legal action over the coverage of the search at his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, which was staged after a sex-assault allegation.
He told the court how his "health suffered, both mentally and physically," following the raid and added "at one point ... I actually thought I was going to have a heart attack or stroke."
Lawyers representing BBC bosses told Mr Justice Mann, who is overseeing the trial at the High Court in London, that the raid was a "matter of legitimate public interest".
Sir Cliff explained how he saw footage of the police search on his home for the first time while at a hotel in Portugal after returning from a winery.
The singer's voice cracked as he recalled watching the news item and said the memory was "engraved".
The pop star said he witnessed footage from cameras which could see "right into" his apartment and had recorded officers searching through his belongings."
He added: "It wasn't a very pleasant feeling and by that time I had heard of the allegation and seeing it made me feel even worse."
Sir Cliff said he was conscious that people around the world might think he was a "serious criminal" and that he felt "forever tainted".
"I felt as though everything I had worked for during my life - trying to live as honestly and honourably as I could - was being torn apart," he added.
South Yorkshire Police issued a "fulsome and unequivocal apology" to Sir Cliff following the raid and paid him £400,000 damages in May last year.
The force is asking Mr Justice Mann to order that the BBC make a contribution to the damages it paid to Sir Cliff.
Jason Beer QC said the force accepted its own "unlawful conduct" but claimed the BBC was "more responsible" for the damage to Sir Cliff.
The barrister said by confirming Sir Cliff's identity to a BBC journalist and by discussing the search warrant, the force acted unlawfully.
He added that it was the decision to name Sir Cliff, which the force had made clear it would not do, which resulted in the singer suffering "damage".
The singer choked up as he listed a number of countries - including Holland, Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore - where he claims his reputation was damaged.
He said: "Everywhere I have ever been, I felt my name was smeared. The police didn't do that, the BBC did."
The raid was carried out after a man made an allegation to police in 2013, saying he had been sexually assaulted by Sir Cliff when a child in 1985.
Metropolitan Police officers passed the allegation to South Yorkshire Police in July 2014 who then raided Sir Cliff's home.
Sir Cliff denied the allegation and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.