Sir Cliff Richard says he felt like he 'was going to have a heart attack' following BBC coverage of raid

Sir Cliff Richard arrives with Gloria Hunniford at the Rolls Building in London, to give evidence in a legal battle against the BBC. Credit: PA

Sir Cliff Richard has told a High Court judge he thought he might "have a heart attack or stroke," following the BBC's coverage of a raid on his home. The 77-year-old singer has taken legal action over the coverage of the search at his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, which was staged after a sex-assault allegation. He told the court how his "health suffered, both mentally and physically," following the raid and added "at one point ... I actually thought I was going to have a heart attack or stroke." Lawyers representing BBC bosses told Mr Justice Mann, who is overseeing the trial at the High Court in London, that the raid was a "matter of legitimate public interest". Sir Cliff explained how he saw footage of the police search on his home for the first time while at a hotel in Portugal after returning from a winery.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sir Cliff Richard giving evidence at the Rolls Building in London, where he is in a legal battle against the BBC. Credit: PA

The singer's voice cracked as he recalled watching the news item and said the memory was "engraved". The pop star said he witnessed footage from cameras which could see "right into" his apartment and had recorded officers searching through his belongings." He added: "It wasn't a very pleasant feeling and by that time I had heard of the allegation and seeing it made me feel even worse." Sir Cliff said he was conscious that people around the world might think he was a "serious criminal" and that he felt "forever tainted". "I felt as though everything I had worked for during my life - trying to live as honestly and honourably as I could - was being torn apart," he added. South Yorkshire Police issued a "fulsome and unequivocal apology" to Sir Cliff following the raid and paid him £400,000 damages in May last year.

The BBC's head of Newsgathering, Jonathan Munro, who is attending the trail. Credit: PA