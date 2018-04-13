The National Lottery to return to Saturday night television with ITV

The National Lottery results will be broadcast on ITV on Saturday nights for the first time after appearing on BBC for the past 24 years.

The first programme will be presented by Stephen Mulhern during the ad break of this Saturday's Britain's Got Talent at 8:15pm and will last 90 seconds.

It is a return to primetime TV for the programme, which moved to online platforms at the end of 2017.

Camelot, the company that runs The National Lottery, have said that in future editions, Mulhern will be joined by other "well-known ITV personalities".

It will only be the results that are broadcast on ITV and not the draws, which appear live on The National Lottery’s Youtube channel.

Along with ITV's broadcast results, voiced draw result captions will still be on BBC One four nights a week.