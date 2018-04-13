This gym is using its spin classes to generate clean energy

A London gym has put its own spin on clean energy by making its members peddle to generate power.

The Terra Hale gym in Shepherd's Bush Market takes the energy generated by peddling and puts it into the local grid.

The fitness hub claims a 50-minute spin class with eight to ten participants will generate between 1,500 and 3,300 watts.

While the activity is not enough to power an entire city, it could sustain a desktop computer, which uses about 400 watts an hour.