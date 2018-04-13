UK says Russia spied on the Skripals for at least five years

Former Russia spy Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia were spied on for years. Credit: PA

Russian intelligence agencies have been spying on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter for at least five years, Britain has said in the latest twist in the Salisbury nerve agent attack. The claims comes as Russia announced it would be publishing its own report into the incident. National Security Security Adviser Sir Mark Sedwill said cyber specialists from the GRU - Russian military intelligence - targeted Yulia Skripal's email accounts as far back as 2013. In a letter to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Sir Mark also said that in the 2000s the Russians had begun a programme to train personnel from "special units" in the use of chemical warfare agents.

Sir Mark Sedwill oulined the allegations against Russia. Credit: PA

He said that it included investigating ways of delivering nerve agents by applying them to door handles. The strongest concentration of the Novichok nerve agent found in the Salisbury incident was on the front door of Mr Skripal's home. The claims come after the international Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons backed Britain's assertion the Skripals were poisoned by Novichok - a military grade nerve agent developed by the Russians in the 1980s. Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador Alexander Yakovenk accused the British authorities of destroying evidence, saying the UK had yet to produce anything to back its claims that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of the Skripals. At a press conference to announce the publishing of Russia's report into the incident, he said he could not be sure Yulia's assertion she did not want assistance from her country's embassy was "genuine". Yakovenk said the statement released by the Metropolitan Police days after the 33-year-old Russian national was released from hospital only "confirmed his suspicions".

The strongest concentration of the Novichok nerve agent found on the front door of Mr Skripal's home. Credit: PA

In his letter, Sir Mark set out why the Government believes that only Russia has the "technical means, operational experience and the motive" to carry out such an attack - including some declassified intelligence material. He said Russia had a "proven record of conducting state-sponsored assassination" and that it was "highly likely" some defectors - like Mr Skripal, a former GRU officer who was exchanged in a spy swap in 2010 - may be regarded as "legitimate targets". "We have information indicating Russian intelligence service interest in the Skripals dating back at least as far as 2013, when email accounts belonging to Yulia Skripal were targeted by GRU cyber specialists," he said.

The OPCW 'confirm the findings of the United Kingdom'. Credit: ITV News