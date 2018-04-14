Ant McPartlin to return to TV screens with pre-recorded Britain's Got Talent audition shows

Ant McPartlin will be reunited with Declan Donnelly on TV screens this weekend as Britain's Got Talent airs its pre-recorded audition shows.

The presenter is seen laughing, dancing and at one point close to tears in the first episode of series 12 which was filmed back in January.

He is expected to appear throughout the auditions which run to the end of May but will be absent from the full week of live shows after he stepped down from his TV commitments following a drink drive charge in March.

ITV confirmed this week that Dec will be hosting the live shows solo after he presented the final two episodes of the duo's Saturday Night Takeaway without his TV partner of almost 30 years.

The duo have fronted BGT since its inception in 2007 and have a golden buzzer option on the show which allows them to send an act directly to the competition's live semi-final.

An escapologist, a magician and a dance troupe set up by former Britain's Got Talent winner Ashley Banjo all feature in Saturday night's episode which sees Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden return as judges.