Feeling warm in the sunshine this afternoon

Rest of today: A mostly dry day with some sunshine. A few scattered showers may break out across parts England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Light winds and warmer than of late.

Tonight: Most places will stay dry overnight, with a few fog patches developing once again. However, during the early hours, freshening winds and rain will move in from the southwest.

Sunday: Rain and brisk winds will spread across most of the UK, turning increasingly showery, but giving a cooler feel. It will stay dry across northeast Scotland with some warm sunshine