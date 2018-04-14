One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest director Milos Forman dies aged 86

Oscar-winning One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest director Milos Forman has died at the age of 86.

The Czech-born film-maker was best known for Cuckoo's Nest, starring Jack Nicholson, and Amadeus, the 1984 film about Mozart.

His manager, Dennis Aspland, confirmed to the Press Association that he had been told by Forman's wife Martina that the director "passed away late last night".

Forman, who had travelled to the US after Communist film authorities rejected his ideas, was also known for The People vs Larry Flynt (1996) and Man On The Moon (1999).