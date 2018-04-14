Damascus rocked by loud explosions as US, UK and France announce Syria air strikes

Loud explosions rocked Syria's capital and filled the sky with heavy smoke early Saturday after US president Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.

Syrian air defences responded to the joint strikes by the United States, France and Britain.

Smoke was seen rising from east Damascus and the lit-up sky turning orange for the blasts while a huge fire could be seen from a distance to the east.

Syrian television said the attacks targeted a scientific research centre in Barzeh, near Damascus, and an army depot near Homs while it was reported air defences had hit 13 incoming rockets south of Damascus.

After the attack ceased and the early morning skies went dark once more, vehicles with loudspeakers roamed the streets of Damascus blaring nationalist songs.

"Good souls will not be humiliated," Syria's presidency tweeted after airstrikes began.

Syrian state TV called the attacks a "blatant violation of international law and shows contempt for international legitimacy".

Mr Trump used an address on Friday night to say the three allies had launched military strikes to punish Syrian president Bashar Assad for the alleged chemical weapons use and to prevent him from doing it again.

The US president said Washington is prepared to "sustain" pressure on Mr Assad until he ends what the president called a criminal pattern of killing his own people with internationally banned chemical weapons.

The decision to strike, after days of deliberations, marked Mr Trump's second order to attack Syria.

He had previously authorised a barrage of Tomahawk cruise missiles to hit a single Syrian airfield in April 2017 in retaliation for Assad's use of sarin gas against civilians.