Theresa May: Syrian air strikes are a warning to Russia

Theresa May says air strikes in Syria should act as a warning to Russia over its use of chemical weapons. The Prime Minister insisted that military action against Bashar Assad's regime was a limited strike in response to the "harrowing" chemical weapons attack in Douma and was not about regime change. But Mrs May also drew a link with the nerve agent attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised - either within Syria, on the streets of the UK or elsewhere," she told reporters at Downing Street. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will call an emergency session of the UN Security Council over air strikes on Syria.

Asked if the strikes had also been a warning to Russia, the PM said: "The action that took place last night was an action which was focused on degrading and deterring the operational capability and the willingness of the Syrian regime to continue to use chemical weapons. "There have been many instances when we have seen them using those chemical weapons. "But I believe it should also be a message to others that the international community is not going to stand by and allow chemical weapons to be used with impunity." Mrs May said chemical weapons had "all too often" been used in recent times. "I think it is right that the international community has come together and said we will not accept this," she added. The UK, United States and France launched "precision strikes" in Syria overnight.

A Royal Air Force Tornado about to take-off from Cyprus. Credit: MoD