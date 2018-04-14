US, UK and France launch military air strikes against Syria in retaliation for the chemical attack on Douma

Trump says he approved US military strikes against Syria. Credit: PA

Donald Trump said Friday air strikes against Syria are "underway" alongside military forces from the UK and France. Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump said the strikes were in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma last Saturday. "This evil and despicable act left mothers and fathers and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air," he said. "The combined American, British and French response will integrate all instruments of our national power."

Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no practicable alternative to the use of force" to deter the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime. Adding that "every possible diplomatic channel" had been sought before the decision to launch targeted strikes had been taken, she said: "This persistent pattern of behaviour must be stopped - not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons. "This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change. "It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties."

May: "I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain's national interest." Credit: PA