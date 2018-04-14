Which weapons were used in UK-US-France attack on Syria?

Britain has joined France and the US in striking Syria. Credit: MOD

Britain, France and the US have joined forces to launch a number of co-ordinated air strikes against strategic targets in Syria. But which weapons and transports were part of the 105 missile-strong attack?

Britain

Four Tornado GR4s were used to launch the British attack. Credit: MOD

The Royal Air Force used four Tornado GR4s to attack the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Facility. These GR4s, which have a maximum speed of Mach 1.3, deployed eight "bunker busting" Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Each missile weighs 1,300kg, measures 16.7ft in length and has a range of 150 miles. Experts describe GR4s as "arguably the most advanced weapon of its kind in the world". That means none of the GR4s would have been required to cross into Syrian airspace to launch the attack. Four Typhoon aircraft were used to support the missiles.

France

Rafale fighter jets were used by the French air force. Credit: French Army

France used Mirage and Rafale fighter jets, along with four frigate warships, to attack Syria. A total of 12 cruise missiles were fired. The multi-purpose Rafale is used for reconnaissance, ground support as well as air strikes. It is capable of carrying missiles of a similar capability to the Storm Shadows used by the UK. Alongside the Rafale, France deployed its supersonic Mirage 2000 fighter jets - which have a maximum speed of Mach 2. None of the jets required to enter Syrian airspace.

US

Missiles were fired from the cruiser Monterey. Credit: US Navy