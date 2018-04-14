- ITV Report
Which weapons were used in UK-US-France attack on Syria?
Britain, France and the US have joined forces to launch a number of co-ordinated air strikes against strategic targets in Syria.
But which weapons and transports were part of the 105 missile-strong attack?
- Britain
The Royal Air Force used four Tornado GR4s to attack the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Facility.
These GR4s, which have a maximum speed of Mach 1.3, deployed eight "bunker busting" Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
Each missile weighs 1,300kg, measures 16.7ft in length and has a range of 150 miles.
Experts describe GR4s as "arguably the most advanced weapon of its kind in the world".
That means none of the GR4s would have been required to cross into Syrian airspace to launch the attack.
Four Typhoon aircraft were used to support the missiles.
- France
France used Mirage and Rafale fighter jets, along with four frigate warships, to attack Syria.
A total of 12 cruise missiles were fired.
The multi-purpose Rafale is used for reconnaissance, ground support as well as air strikes. It is capable of carrying missiles of a similar capability to the Storm Shadows used by the UK.
Alongside the Rafale, France deployed its supersonic Mirage 2000 fighter jets - which have a maximum speed of Mach 2.
None of the jets required to enter Syrian airspace.
- US
On the American side, a number of B-1B Lancer bombers were used.
Missiles were also fired from the Ticonderoga-class cruiser Monterey, the Virginia-class submarine John Warner, and two other warships.
The US launched around 66 Tomahawk missiles, and 19 joint air-to-surface stand-off missiles.
Nicknamed "the Bone", the B1-B is capable of carrying the most weapons of any bomber in a modern air force.
It is prized for its speed, manoeuvrability and long range.
Like the jets deployed by France and Britain, the B1-Bs would not have been required to cross into Syrian airspace to strike.