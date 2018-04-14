Windsor begins royal wedding preparations

Windsor is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors from across the world to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in five weeks.

Big screens showing live footage of the wedding and procession will be set up on the Long Walk and in Alexandra Gardens, the Royal Borough has confirmed.

There will also be viewing areas to allow members of the public to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s carriage procession through the streets of Windsor following their May 19 ceremony.

These will be made available along the route on Castle Hill, the High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Hall and the Long Walk.

The town will be decked with bunting and ceremonial banners and visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local groups and food stalls.