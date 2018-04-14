South Africa says goodbye to national hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Millions of South Africans are saying goodbye to anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as her emotionally charged official funeral begins in Soweto, where she lived until her death on April 2 at 81.

Thousands of mourners have packed the 40,000-seat Orlando Stadium in Soweto to bid farewell to the powerful figure who will be buried as a national hero, after lively debate over how she should be remembered.

Often called the "Mother of the Nation" and "Mama Winnie", Madikizela-Mandela fought to keep South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle in the international spotlight while her husband, Nelson Mandela, was imprisoned.