Britain's Got Talent fans welcome Ant McPartlin's appearance on top TV talent show

Britain's Got Talent fans have welcomed Ant's appearance alongside co-host Dec on the TV talent show.

The TV duo appeared together in the episode, which was recorded in January.

Since the scenes were filmed, Ant has been charged with drink-driving and stepped down from his TV commitments, with Dec hosting the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

Fans enjoyed seeing the pair together.

Amy Lee wrote on Twitter: "It's good to see Ant back on our screens."

@chazzyj wrote: "I know it's pre-recorded but it's been great having Ant back on the TV this weekend."

@StephXaria wrote: "Watching Britain's Got Talent and loving the acts and seeing Ant and Dec back together again!!! (Even pre-recorded)."

Some viewers said they wanted to see more of the presenters.

"There wasn't enough Ant and Dec content for my liking", @humbug83 said.

Ant was brought to tears by an act on the show.