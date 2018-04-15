Birthday shrine to intruder Henry Vincent erected outside pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks's Hither Green home

A birthday shrine has been erected in memory of Henry Vincent outside the home of the pensioner whose house he broke into.

Mourners stuck flowers and balloons outside the Hither Green property to mark what would have been Vincent's 38th birthday.

It represents the latest development in a spat between Vincent's family and supporters of Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, in whose home the intruder was fatally stabbed.

Last week, floral tributes to Vincent were repeatedly torn down by angry locals and put back by his family in a tense stand-off, with police attempting to keep the peace.

The positioning of the flowers outside Mr Osborn-Brooks's house, which neither he nor his wife have been able to return to, has widely been seen as an act of intimidation.