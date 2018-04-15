Teenager arrested after car collides with pedestrians in Blackpool

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a car collided with pedestrians in Blackpool town centre.

Three people are being treated by the North West Ambulance Service following the incident on Saturday at 11.50pm.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The arrested man, from West Yorkshire, has been detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink/drug driving and grievous bodily harm.

The incident is not being linked to terrorism and police have appealed for anyone with footage to contact them on 101 quoting log 1862 of April 14.