'Enough is enough': Boris Johnson defends Syria air strikes

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has defended the Government's bombing of Syrian targets, saying "finally the world has said enough is enough".

On Friday night the US, Britain and France launched air strikes against Syrian chemical sites after obtaining "proof" that poisonous gas was used last weekend in Douma, killing 41 civilians. Russia and Syria claim the attack was fabricated.

Mr Johnson said action had to be taken against Syria for the Douma attack during an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

"The overwhelming why this was the right thing to do, and that is to deter the use of chemical weapons - not just by the Assad regime - but around the world," Mr Johnson said.

"You can imagine that people around the world are looking now and saying 'finally, someone stood up against that.

"And the world said 'enough' to the use of such weapons."

Yesterday Prime Minister Theresa May insisted the military action was "legal" and defended the decision to go ahead without securing the backing of Parliament.