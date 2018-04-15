Cooler with rain rain at times

Today:

Cloudier, cooler and windier for most, with outbreaks of rain moving northeastwards through the day. Some brighter skies following in the west, along with scattered showers. However, it will stay dry across northeast Scotland with some warm sunshine here.

Tonight:

Staying windy, especially in the northwest with further showers or outbreaks of rain moving northwards. Turning drier from the south during the early hours, with clear spells developing.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: