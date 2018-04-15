Home Office accused of treating NHS patient data 'like the Yellow Pages'

MPs say that immigrants are ‘too frightened’ to access healthcare because of data-sharing policy. Credit: PA

NHS Digital's decision to routinely share patient information with immigration officials is "entirely inappropriate" and raises questions over its leadership, according to a damning report by MPs. The body has faced strong criticism for its part in an agreement which allows the Home Office to request "non-clinical" details to help locate suspected illegal migrants. After hearing evidence from NHS Digital bosses, the Health and Social Care Committee said it had been left with "serious concerns" about their ability to ensure the body acts "as a steward" of patient data.

MPs also expressed fears that the Government's attitude towards confidential NHS data could mean non-medical patient details are shared with other departments. The committee repeated their call for NHS Digital to suspend its participation in the memorandum of understanding until the current review of the NHS code of confidentiality is complete. Responding to the report, the Royal College of GPs said the Home Office was treating patient data "like the Yellow Pages" and "alienating" the most vulnerable with its approach.

Dr Sarah Wollaston, committee chairwoman, said: "There is a clear ethical principle that address data held for the purposes of health and care should only be shared for law enforcement purposes in the case of serious crime. "It is absolutely crucial that the public have confidence that those at the top of NHS Digital have both an understanding of the ethical principles underpinning confidentiality and the determination to act in the best interests of patients." Under the agreement, the Home Office can request the names, dates of birth and last known addresses of those who have absconded from immigration control, escaped from detention, exceeded their time limit to stay in the UK or sought to obtain leave to remain by deception.

Information can only be requested when a person is not in contact with authorities and "other reasonable and appropriate efforts to locate them have failed", and NHS Digital can refuse to respond if it does not consider it in the public interest. Figures show the Home Office made 1,775 requests for non-clinical data from September to November last year. In 1,355 cases, details were traced, in 330 there were no traces, while only 90 requests were turned down. Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "The Home Office is displaying a blatant disregard for the trusted and vital GP-patient relationship, and its casual approach to confidential patient data risks alienating highly vulnerable patients. "It is treating GP patient data like the Yellow Pages."

However, a survey commissioned by NHS Digital and published in the same report revealed that more than two-thirds of adults in England support the measure. Around 72% of people agree the details of those thought to have illegally entered the country, escaped immigration bail or overstayed a visa should be handed over to the Home Office, according to the poll.