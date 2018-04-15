Montenegro elects pro-West president Milo Djukanovic, projections show

Montenegro appears to have elected a president vying to develop closer ties with the West, according to initial projections.

The Balkan nation's ruling social democrat party declared its head Milo Djukanovic the winner after 90% of the votes were counted, winning 53% of the ballots.

Djukanovic, who has previously served as president and prime minister, faced off several other candidates.

In 2016, he defied Russia by spearheading Montenegro's accession to NATO.

He now plans to gain membership to the European Union.