- ITV Report
Rain clearing northwards tonight. Sunnier skies tomorrow
Tonight:
Staying windy, especially in the northwest with further showers or outbreaks of rain moving northwards. Turning drier from the south during the early hours, with clear spells developing.
Monday:
Any remaining rain will clear away northwards. A dry day for most with some sunny spells. However, further rain and strong winds will arrive across the far west by evening.
