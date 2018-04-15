Why India's outrage over sexual violence is reaching boiling point

Thousands of people demonstrated in New Delhi on Sunday. Credit: AP

India's outrage over sexual violence is reaching boiling point, with protests once again spilling into the country's capital. Thousands of people took to the streets of New Delhi on Sunday demanding change following the latest in a string of high-profile cases. This time, protesters called for justice over the brutal rape, torture and killing of Asifa Bano - an eight-year-old girl.

Asifa, a Muslim girl from India's Kashmir region, was reportedly drugged with anti-anxiety medication, repeatedly raped and strangled in January. A group of Hindu men have since been arrested over her death, but members of a radical Hindu group with links to the government have demanded their release. Police said the attack had been planned as a way to terrify the Bakarwals, a Muslim community of nomadic herders, into leaving the area.

Protesters are further unhappy because they claim Asifa's death is being used as a political tool. Demonstrators in New Delhi brandished placards demanding swift justice and condemned those playing politics. Among the demonstrators sat a young girl amid symbolic dolls to mourn Asifa.

