Sir Martin Sorrell steps down from WPP following claims of personal misconduct

The chief executive of the world's largest advertising agency WPP has stepped down following allegations of personal misconduct through the misuse of company assets.

Sir Martin Sorrell, who has been at the helm of the firm for the past 33 years, announced on Saturday evening he was stepping aside.

WPP said that the probe had concluded, adding "the allegation did not involve amounts that are material".

The 73-year-old said in a statement: "As I look ahead, I see that the current disruption is simply putting too much unnecessary pressure on the business, our over 200,000 people and their 500,000 or so dependents, and the clients we serve in 112 countries.

"That is why I have decided that in your interest, in the interest of our clients, in the interest of all shareowners, both big and small, and in the interest of all our other stakeholders, it is best for me to step aside."