Former first lady Barbara Bush to end medical treatment amid 'failing health'

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and will not seek additional medical treatment, instead focusing on "comfort care", a family spokesman has said.

The 92-year-old wife of George HW Bush has recently had a series of hospital stays.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said the decision had been reached after consulting with her family and doctors. He did not elaborate as to the nature of Mrs Bush's health problems.

Mr McGrath says Mrs Bush is surrounded by "a family she adores" and appreciates the many kind messages and prayers she has been receiving.