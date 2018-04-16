Former FBI director James Comey brands Donald Trump as 'morally unfit' to be president

Former FBI Director James Comey's running feud with the president has continued after he labelled Donald Trump "morally unfit" for office.

In an interview with ABC News ahead of the release of his book, A Higher Loyalty, Comey detailed the events that led to his firing by the president last May.

When asked if he believed Mr Trump was fit to be president, he responded harshly.

"I don't buy the stuff about him being mentally incompetent, or early stages of dementia," he said.

"He strikes me as a person of above-average intelligence, who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on.

"I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president."