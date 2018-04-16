New plastic-eating protein could usher in recycling revolution

Recycling could be changed forever by an engineered enzyme which eats plastic, scientists hope.

The findings have come about by accident after British researchers created the plastic-digesting protein inadvertently while investigating its natural counterpart.

The lab-made mutant has a supercharged ability to break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the most popular forms of plastic used in food and drinks packaging, tests have found.

Around 70% of soft drinks, fruit juices and mineral water are packaged in bottles made from PET, according to the British Plastics Federation.

Despite claims it is highly recyclable, it is often discarded and can take hundreds of years to degrade.

The discovery of a bacteria in a Japanese recycling centre that evolved the ability to feed on plastic initiate the research.

The bugs used a natural enzyme called PETase to digest PET bottles and containers.

While probing the molecular structure of PETase, the UK team inadvertently created a powerful new version of the protein.