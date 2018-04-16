Some members of Windrush generation have been wrongly deported, immigration minister admits

Some members of the Windrush generation have been wrongly deported, Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes has admitted to ITV News.

Asked whether people who had been resident in the UK for decades had been deported, Ms Nokes said: "There have been some horrendous situations which as a minister have appalled me.

"I don't know the numbers, but what I am determined to do going forward is to say we will have no more of this.

"We want people to have confidence to come to the Home Office, we want to give them a message of reassurance, because we value these people."

Her comments came as the Prime Minister's official spokesman said the PM was clear that nobody with a right to be in the UK would be made to leave.

Theresa May is to meet counterparts from Caribbean states this week to discuss problems faced by long-term British residents from the Windrush generation over their immigration status, Downing Street has announced.