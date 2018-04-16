Sunny spells with some light rain in places to start the day

Some patchy light rain will affect parts of Scotland and the far north of England at first today, but then it will brighten up with some sunny spells developing through the afternoon.

Elsewhere, it will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just a slight chance of the odd light shower through the afternoon, but these will be very few and far between.

However, strengthening winds and outbreaks of rain will arrive in the far west and northwest of the UK later in the afternoon and through the evening.

There will be a top temperature today of 16 degrees in the sunshine (61F).