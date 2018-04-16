US to impose new sanctions on Russia over support for Syria's Assad

The Syrian Scientific Research Centre damaged in the coalition strikes. Credit: SANA via AP

The United States will impose new economic sanctions against Russia on Monday over its continuing support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, indicated the sanctions would be aimed at sending a message to Russia, which she said has blocked six attempts by the UN Security Council to make it easier to investigate the use of chemical weapons. Joint airstrikes were launched in Syria by the US, UK and France on Saturday as punishment for a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma.

"Everyone is going to feel it at this point," Ms Haley said, warning of consequences for Assad's foreign allies. "The international community will not allow chemical weapons to come back into our everyday life." Ms Haley also made it clear that the United States will not be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying US involvement there "is not done".

French president Emmanuel Macron. Credit: PA