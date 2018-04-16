Network of forests across Commonwealth will be ‘wonderful legacy’ to the Queen
A new project for a network of forests across the Commonwealth will become a ‘wonderful legacy’ to the Queen.
That’s the hope of the broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough who spoke to the Monarch at length in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.
Another extract of the Queen’s conversation with Attenborough has been released ahead of the documentary, which airs tonight.
The programme examines the plan, the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, to create a dedicated network of forests in each of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth.
During their conversation, the veteran broadcaster and the Queen, who are both 91 years old, joke about her sundial positioned in the shade, they discuss the trees she planted for her children and the Queen expresses her wish that new forests in so many countries may help ‘change the climate’.
She also jokes about President Trump flying overhead after the pair have to break their conversation because of helicopter noise overhead.
Prince Harry and Prince William contribute to the programme at forest projects in the Caribbean and Canada.
The actor and campaigner Angelina Jolie also contributes to the programme from a forestry project in Namibia.
Last week, Sir David Attenborough told us that the Queen knows what is going on in the natural world and is very concerned about it.
The Queen’s Green Planet airs on ITV tonight at 9pm.