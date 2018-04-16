Network of forests across Commonwealth will be ‘wonderful legacy’ to the Queen

A new project for a network of forests across the Commonwealth will become a ‘wonderful legacy’ to the Queen. That’s the hope of the broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough who spoke to the Monarch at length in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Another extract of the Queen’s conversation with Attenborough has been released ahead of the documentary, which airs tonight.

The Queen and Sir David discuss the new forest conservation project. Credit: The Queen's Green Planet/ITV

The programme examines the plan, the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, to create a dedicated network of forests in each of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth. During their conversation, the veteran broadcaster and the Queen, who are both 91 years old, joke about her sundial positioned in the shade, they discuss the trees she planted for her children and the Queen expresses her wish that new forests in so many countries may help ‘change the climate’. She also jokes about President Trump flying overhead after the pair have to break their conversation because of helicopter noise overhead.

The Queen hopes that all 53 Commonwealth countries will contribute. Credit: The Queen's Green Planet/ITV