This is the brutal reality of being stalked for 10 years

Mother of three, Lorraine Mitchell, was stalked for ten years by a man who lived behind her house.

Speaking to ITV News ahead of National Stalking Awareness Week, which begins on 16 April, she said the trauma of it all almost made her "suicidal" at times.

Now awaiting her stalker's release from a four-year prison sentence she is terrified of what the future holds.

"He may be angry with me now since I sent him to prison.

"I'm really terrified he'll kill me," she told ITV News.

Stalking cases in England and Wales have almost doubled in a year: Up from 4,500 in 2016 to 8,300 in 2017, according to a new report from the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.