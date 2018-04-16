TV presenter Ant McPartlin pleads guilty to drink-driving

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The 42-year-old admitted he was more than twice the legal limit after his black Mini collided with two other cars in Richmond, west London on March 18.

McPartlin was met by a waiting pack of photographers and television cameras when he arrived at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Wearing a black, three-piece suit, white shirt and black tie, McPartlin stood in the glass dock in court. He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality before pleading guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.

The charge stated he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

McPartlin, who lives in Chiswick, west London, was arrested at around 4pm on March 18 after a failing a roadside breathalyser test following a collision between the Mini he was driving and two other cars.