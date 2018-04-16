Unhealthy lifestyles impacting on potential mums

Unhealthy lifestyles are making women of child-bearing age woefully unprepared for pregnancy, new support suggests.

Large numbers of young women smoke, drink too much alcohol, are overweight or obese, and consume inadequate amounts of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, they are also lacking sufficient levels of vitamins and minerals.

Of the women in the 26 to 30-year-old age group surveyed - making up 19% of the total, not one of them was getting the recommended one microgram per day of vitamin B12, which is essential to the healthy development of a baby's nervous system.

Researchers analysed data on 509 women aged 18 to 42 who took part in the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey.

The findings form part of a detailed assessment of parental diet and lifestyle spread across three papers in The Lancet medical journal.

Lead author Professor Judith Stephenson, from University College London, said: "While the current focus on risk factors, such as smoking and excess alcohol intake, is important, we also need new drives to prepare nutritionally for pregnancy for both parents.

"Raising awareness of preconception health, and increasing availability of support to improve health before conception will be crucial.

"This isn't about provoking fear or blaming individuals - our analysis establishes the importance of health of the next generation, stresses societal responsibility, and demands strong local, national and international leadership."